Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Onsi Sawiris

Raymond Ackerman

Jannie Mouton

Patrice Motsepe

Mike Adenuga

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

News

England end barren run by beating South Africa at wet Newlands

23/06/2018 15:21:00

England ended a five-Test losing streak with a controlled performance at a slippery Newlands yesterday to save some face and take their first win in South Africa since 2000.

An ill-disciplined Springboks conceded 15 penalties to England’s six and with the field position and scoreboard momentum they gained, the visitors were able to take something from this tour with a handy 25-10 win.

Centre Owen Farrell gave a flawless kicking display with six successful penalty kicks and a conversion for a 20-point haul, and wing Johnny May scored England’s first-ever try against the Springboks at Newlands to kill the contest eight minutes from time.

Without territory and possession the Boks simply had no answer to England’s much more clinical ability to play the conditions.

The Boks were behind on the scoreboard from the outset and briefly held the lead for two minutes after centre Jesse Kriel pounced on a well-weighted kick by fullback Warrick Gelant early in the second half.

The sight of three flailing Impi, in the pre-match festivities was a clear signal of the treacherous conditions, which were always going to be a leveller in the match.

Considering how wet it was underfoot, both sides managed the elements admirably but it was a match that would always come down to who made the least mistakes.

England’s players are much more well-versed in soaking, cold conditions and after a strong start by the Boks that kept England pinned back for the opening exchanges, the visitors grew into the match.

Although it was a tight, attritional battle, England managed to create occasional space more effectively than the home team. May carried on his form of the first two Test by making in roads into Bok territory. Initially he couldn’t finish because finding the final pass on a surface resembling an ice-rink, was nearly impossible. But he had the telling say.

Two of the six penalties the Springboks conceded in the first half resulted in points from the boot of Farrell. The Boks were also let off the hook when England fullback Elliot Daly kicked a penalty dead instead of setting up a lineout close to the Bok.

All things considered, going into the break 6-3 down after flyhalf Elton Jantjies landed a penalty on the stroke of halftime, was a good outcome for the Boks in the opening 40 minutes.

Jantjies, who has never brought his Super Rugby form to the Test arena, struggled to give his side shape in a match that couldn’t be further from a habitat he thrives in.

He twice knocked on kicks under relatively little pressure and always looked uncomfortable in the conditions and was withdrawn on the hour.

Most of the tactical kicking was left to scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who was reasonably accurate with his up-and-unders but both he and Jantjies are left-footed and the Boks were occasionally penned without a right-footed kicking option.

The set pieces were finely balanced throughout but England openside Tom Curry was a menace at the breakdown and edged that battle leaving the Boks looking to their heavy hitters to give them momentum.

Locks Franco Mostert and RG Snyman and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit ran willingly into contact and were met with fierce resistance on the gain line while No 8 Nathan Hughes was England’s battering ram-in-chief.

The big men all but neutralised each other in a contest that turned on fine margins. And with Farrell driving his team around the park with accuracy and Jantjies doing the exact opposite, there was only going to be one winner.

Scorers:
South Africa – Try: Jesse Kriel. Conversion: Elton Jantjies. Penalty: Jantjies.
England – Try: Johnny May. Conversion: Owen Farrell. Penalties: Farrell (7).
South Africa 10 (3) England 25 (6)

