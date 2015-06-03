Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Onsi Sawiris

Raymond Ackerman

Jannie Mouton

Patrice Motsepe

Mike Adenuga

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Lewis Hamilton takes pole at rain-hit, crash-marred French Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton secured pole position for the French Grand Prix ahead of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated Saturday’s crash-hit qualifying session to sweep the front row of the grid.

The four-time world champion clocked a best lap in one minute and 30.029 seconds to grab the 75th pole position of his career ahead of Bottas, giving himself a perfect chance to regain the initiative in the title race in Sunday’s race.

Championship leader, and fellow four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was third, three-tenths off the pace, ahead of Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team-mate Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

Kimi Raikkonen was sixth in the second Ferrari ahead of Carlos Sainz of Renault, Charles Leclerc of Sauber, Kevin Magnussen and his Haas team-mate Romain Grosjean, who crashed during the top-ten shootout, halting the session for eight minutes.

“That wasn’t too bad,” said Hamilton. “It feels great to be back in France — it’s a beautiful place and we got a great response from the crowd.”

Bottas said: “It wasn’t a bad lap, not perfect either. I’ve been struggling to get perfect laps this week — I was catching up rung by rung, but a one-two here is great. The engine feels good, fresh and powerful.”

Vettel admitted he may have pushed too much but was happy with third place.

“I raced in the last French Grand Prix in 2008 and it is amazing to see so many people here and all the excitement for all of us. It is nice to be here — there’s a lot of colour, so it really comes alive.”

On an initially dry track following heavy rainstorms, which had curtailed final free practice, the air temperature was 22 degrees Celsius and the track 30 when qualifying began.

Mercedes took control and Hamilton clocked the best time in Q1, which ended, as rain began to fall, with both McLarens and both Williams eliminated — a sad contrast to the pomp of the once-great British teams, when the French race was last held at the Paul Ricard Circuit 28 years ago.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso was 16th and McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne 18th, sandwiching Brendon Hartley in his Toro Rosso.

The luckless New Zealander will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid after being handed a heavy penalty for replacing engine parts.

Hamilton’s pace maintained Mercedes supremacy in every session from Friday morning, but as the rain intensified in Q2 he was struggling for comfort in his car.

It did nothing to slow him and as soon as Bottas had gone fastest, Hamilton cut his time by half a second with a scorching lap.

Both men were clearly making best use of the new upgraded Mercedes engines.

Ferrari responded by going out on ultra-softs — Mercedes were on super-softs — and Vettel jumped to second, Raikkonen to third as the rain relented and the track became faster in the final dramatic minutes of Q2.

A flying late lap by Leclerc lifted him to 10th for Sauber, pushing Esteban Ocon and his Force India team-mate Sergio Perez out of the shootout in 11th and 13th, either side of Nico Hulkenberg of Renault.

Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso and Marcus Ericsson in the second Sauber were also eliminated.

The top-ten Q3 shootout began with Ferrari hastening to the fray.

Hamilton followed and, after the first flying runs, he and Bottas topped the times before the session was red-flagged when Grosjean crashed at Turn Three.

He was unhurt and after climbing from his car walked back to the pits with his helmet firmly in place, before the session resumed and Hamilton scorched to pole on his final flying lap.

