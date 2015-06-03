2019: Kwankwaso snubs APC convention, meets Atiku behind closed doors

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has paid a visit to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Kwankwaso who was absent at the APC convention which took place on Saturday, June 23 arrived at the house of the former president in Abuja at about 8:30pm.

According to Premium Times, Kwankwaso who is a serving senator held a closed door meeting with Atiku who was also a member of the APC before he decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to intensify his presidential pursuit.

There has been speculation that the Kwankwaso is also plotting a move to leave the APC as he is facing tight opposition from current Kano governor, Umaru Ganduje.

Sources claimed Kwankwaso’s visit was only to pay homage to Atiku for the Eid Il Fitr celebration as he was not in the country during that period.

The sources added that it would be clearer in the future if the meeting was related to the senator’s political future.

A source said: “They only touched on the future of Nigeria as a nation, but not necessarily their individual futures.”

Paul Ibe who is the spokesperson of the former vice president also confirmed the meeting between the duo but said there was no reason to raise any speculation as their meeting lasted for less than an hour.

Meanwhile, former chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun wished his successor Adams Oshiomhole good luck as the new national leader of the party.

Oyegun said this while delivering his final speech as the party's chairman at its national convention held at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Saturday, June 23.

Premium Times reported that Oyegun, who also hailed President Buhari's support for his leadership during his tenure, said he had done his best to keep the party strong and united and it was time to leave the stage.

