Opinion: Southeast can rise to the leadership of Nigeria on the wings of APGA by Stella Oduah

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Opinion: Southeast can rise to the leadership of Nigeria on the wings of APGA by Stella Oduah

23/06/2018 17:28:00

Editor's note: The Senator representing Anambra north constituency, Stella Oduah, writes on joining the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to the Senator, APGA has what it take to produce a Nigerian president from the southeast.

The Igbo are the only group, among the three major ethnic groups, that have not produced a president since the return of democracy in 1999.

Also, they are the only ethnic group, among the major three, that have not produced a vice-president since 1999.

It appears the ethnic group has been consigned to the backwaters of politics and power. Sometimes, it comes third or even fourth in the matrix of power sharing. At present, the Igbo have no leverage or significant influence in the government.

In fact, they have never been so divorced from power before as they are now. Today, the highest position of authority occupied by an Igbo person is that of deputy senate president. This is in spite of the wealth of contributions of the ethnic group to the country.

However, despite the dwindled political fortunes, one thing is incontrovertible about the Igbo; they are the most intellectually sophisticated, economically empowered and politically conscious of all Nigerians. I do not subscribe to the false argument that the Igbo are not “politically alive”, because it fails in the face of intellectual interrogation.

READ ALSO: LIVE UPDATES: Adams Oshiomhole declared new APC chairman

The Igbo do not see politics as just an event; they see it as means to protect their economic interest, their land and their future.

The Igbo have no time for frivolous politics; they are not interested in any politics that does not guarantee the safety of their business, communities and lives. Also, the argument that the Igbo are not politically aware fails when it is interrogated in the crucible of history.

The Igbo ran a republican system of government, where the highest form of politicking took place, before the incursion of the British.

I have always said that despite my global orientation, the Igbo agenda and that of my core constituency will remain the centrepiece of my politics. As a senator my obligation is to my constituency, my state and Igbo-land.

READ ALSO: 11 other officials elected unopposed like Adams Oshiomhole (list)

What then can the Igbo do to reaffirm their place in Nigerian politics and rise to the leadership of the country? The late revered Igbo leader, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu was prescient; he saw today, and he provided an answer.

He believed the Igbo would have political leverage in Nigeria if they identified with a political party - the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) - embraced it as their own and promoted it. Ojukwu’s wisdom is the solution to the present Igbo displacement in Nigerian politics.

I joined APGA because I believe that the party is the conscience of the Igbo, and it is the veritable platform on which the ethnic group can rise to the leadership of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

We must build APGA to become a force that is indispensable in the political equation of Nigeria. We must consolidate the party so that it can speak as the voice of the Igbo and also shake hands with other parties, and most importantly be at the table with the party in power to negotiate for the ethnic group.

This will remove the perception of the invisibility of the Igbo from national issues, and also discourage disparities. It will also bring renaissance to the formidable southeast politics in Nigeria.

I still believe APGA has the magic-touch to turn the south-east into a land of gold.

APGA bu nke anyi!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of NAIJ.com.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@naij.com — drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why. More details in Naij.com’s step-by-step guide for guest contributors.

We’re ready to trade your news for our money: submit news and photo reports from your area using our Citizen Journalism App.

Contact us if you have any feedback, suggestions, complaints or compliments. We are also available on Facebook and Twitter.

The next President of Nigeria. Who will win the 2019 elections? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

