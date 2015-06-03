Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Mohammed Indimi

Alami Lazraq

Samih Sawiris

Youssef Mansour

Jannie Mouton

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Mensah Otabil

Chris Okotie

Boko Haram strikes again in Konduga as Nigerian Army kills 20 bandits, arrests 3

by 23/06/2018 17:14:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The Army says it killed the bandits during raids in a special operation in that area of Zamfara state

- The force also lists the several weapons and other properties the troops seized from the bandits

- The police in Borno state also confirmed an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Konduga town which left four people dead

The Nigerian Army has announced that troops of 1 Division taking part in the ongoing Operation IDON RAINI Corridor II killed 20 armed bandits during a raid on their hideouts in the general area of Jambrini village in Maru local government area of Zamfara state in the early hours of Saturday, June 23.

A statement signed by spokesman of the Division Colonel Muhammad Dole reported that during the raid operations, several camps were destroyed and three more bandits were also arrested while some escaped with gun shot wounds.

READ ALSO: APC convention: Delegates exchange blows as President Buhari speaks

He listed the items recovered as:

a. Four AK 47 rifles.

b. One F 99 - Pistol.

c. One PTT HH Motorola Handset.

d. 111 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

e. Five AK 47 rifle magazines.

f. Two Dane guns.

g. Three mobile phones.

h. One power bank.

Meanwhile, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting that four people were killed and six others injured when Boko Haram raided Tunkushe village in Konduga local government area of Borno state on Friday, June 22.

According to the report, a male su*cide bomber also detonated an Improvised Explossive Device (IED) among group of residents sleeping in an open place in the area.

Bukar Dalorima, a resident in the area who confirmed the attack, told NAN in an interview that the bomb blast was followed by indiscriminate shooting from the insurgents.

Dalorima said that the many residents were injured and several were killed.

Borno state police command has confirmed the attack.

Its spokesman Edet Okon said at about 0100hrs, gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists attacked Tunkushe village in Konduga. Four people were killed in the attack.

Okon said that the Command has deployed more personnel to strengthen security while normalcy had been restored within the area.

Just weeks ago, NAIJ.com reported that insurgents in Nigeria’s Northeastern state of Borno attacked the Mandarari ward in Konduga local government area, killing seven people.

The Borno state police command said on Friday, May 5, 2017 that the seven people died after two female members of the terrorist group detonated explosive devices they were laced with.

Exclusive: Freed Dapchi Girl Recounts Her Ordeal with Boko Haram (Nigeria Breaking News) - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

