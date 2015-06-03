Boko Haram strikes again in Konduga as Nigerian Army kills 20 bandits, arrests 3

- The Army says it killed the bandits during raids in a special operation in that area of Zamfara state

- The force also lists the several weapons and other properties the troops seized from the bandits

- The police in Borno state also confirmed an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Konduga town which left four people dead

The Nigerian Army has announced that troops of 1 Division taking part in the ongoing Operation IDON RAINI Corridor II killed 20 armed bandits during a raid on their hideouts in the general area of Jambrini village in Maru local government area of Zamfara state in the early hours of Saturday, June 23.

A statement signed by spokesman of the Division Colonel Muhammad Dole reported that during the raid operations, several camps were destroyed and three more bandits were also arrested while some escaped with gun shot wounds.

He listed the items recovered as:

a. Four AK 47 rifles.

b. One F 99 - Pistol.

c. One PTT HH Motorola Handset.

d. 111 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

e. Five AK 47 rifle magazines.

f. Two Dane guns.

g. Three mobile phones.

h. One power bank.

Meanwhile, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting that four people were killed and six others injured when Boko Haram raided Tunkushe village in Konduga local government area of Borno state on Friday, June 22.

According to the report, a male su*cide bomber also detonated an Improvised Explossive Device (IED) among group of residents sleeping in an open place in the area.

Bukar Dalorima, a resident in the area who confirmed the attack, told NAN in an interview that the bomb blast was followed by indiscriminate shooting from the insurgents.

Dalorima said that the many residents were injured and several were killed.

Borno state police command has confirmed the attack.

Its spokesman Edet Okon said at about 0100hrs, gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists attacked Tunkushe village in Konduga. Four people were killed in the attack.

Okon said that the Command has deployed more personnel to strengthen security while normalcy had been restored within the area.

Just weeks ago, NAIJ.com reported that insurgents in Nigeria’s Northeastern state of Borno attacked the Mandarari ward in Konduga local government area, killing seven people.

The Borno state police command said on Friday, May 5, 2017 that the seven people died after two female members of the terrorist group detonated explosive devices they were laced with.

