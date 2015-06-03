Toni Kroos scores at the death as Germany beat Sweden to keep hopes of reaching Russia 2018 round of 16 alive

- Germany on Saturday, June 23, beat Sweden 2-1 in their second Group F match at Russia 2018

- Sweden will have themselves to blame for losing this match as they allowed Germany to come back into the game

- Germany are now second on the standings with three points and a win for them in their last Group game will ensure their passage in the round of 16

Defending World Cup champions Germany on Saturday, June 23, came back from a goal down to beat Sweden 2-1 to keep their hopes of reaching round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup alive.

Germany went into this match to seek redemption after losing their first encounter against Mexico, and they did themselves lots of good by picking the maximum three points.

Sweden scored the first goal in the 32nd minute through Ola Toivonen who was superbly assisted by Viktor Claessen.

Germany beat Sweden 2-1 in second Group F game at Russia 2018 (photo: Getty)

Germany fans were seriously furious after they conceded in the 32nd minute, but their boys responded in the 48th minute through Marco Reus.

Reus was given a nice pass by Mario Gomez, and he wasted no time to fired the ball inside the net in which Sweden goalie Robin Olsen had no choice.

Victor Lindelof had a great chance to score the winner for Sweden at the death, but he was denied by Manuel Neuer.

Toni Kroos scored the winner for Germany before the final whistle for them to win the match 2-1.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Mexico qualified for the round of 16 stages at the FIFA 2018 World Cup going on in Russia after beating South Korea 2-1 in their second Group F game on Saturday, June 23.

The Mexicans knew a win would take them to the top of Group F ahead of Sweden who have three points, and they did themselves lots of good by winning the game. Former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela opened scoring for Mexico in the 26th minute via a penalty after Hyun Jang handled the ball in the penalty box.

