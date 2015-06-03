I wish you luck - Odigie-Oyegun tells Oshiomhole as he becomes new APC national chairman

- Odigie-Oyegun says he was just an actor on a stage and his time has come to take his exit

Former chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun has wished his successor Adams Oshiomhole good luck as the new national leader of the party.

Oyegun said this while delivering his final speech as the party's chairman at its national convention held at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Saturday, June 23.

Premium Times reported that Oyegun, who also hailed President Buhari's support for his leadership during his tenure, said he had done his best to keep the party strong and united and it was time to leave the stage.

He said: "...all of us are actors on this stage, we may have had our chances and in due time, we make our exit.

“Today I am making my exit from the honour that you have bestowed on me to lead you for four year. Phase one of this party is over, phase two is about to begin and it is my hope that at the end of today we will have elected a worthy successor to carry the mantle, battle and leadership of these party."

He added: “I wish my successor the very best of luck, and for the rest, we leave to history."

NAIJ.com reported in its live coverage of the convention that Oshiomhole was declared winner after all other candidates chose not to oppose his election.

Jigawa state governor and chairman of the national convention committee Abubakar Baduru Mohammed mentioned the names of each of the candidates before declaring Oshiomhole winner

