PDP delivers harsh verdict on APC national convention

- PDP claims the voting process was heavily manipulated hence the resistance by some delegates to the convention

- The opposition party described the APC national convention as an insult to democracy

- PDP decried the exchange of blows by delegates and claimed the disagreement was because of the suppression of their right to choose their preferred candidates

Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the violence that occurred among delegates at the ongoing national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP said in a statement signed by its spokesperson Kola Ologbodiyan that the exchange of blows among delegates was unfortunate.

It also claimed that the voting processes were manipulated and delegates were forced to vote as certain powerful individuals wanted. It described the entire process as an insult to democracy.

READ ALSO: 11 other officials elected unopposed like Adams Oshiomhole (list)

The statement read in part: "The world observed with shock how aspirants and delegates who dared to raise questions were manhandled by thugs and intimidated by security operatives."

The party also tweeted chaotic scenes from the APC convention to back up its point.

The statement added: "The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) berates the national convention of the dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) as a charade, a mockery of democracy and assault on the sensibility of Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Delegates and other members of the APC were horrified when aspirants to various party offices were being threatened, harassed and in some cases, paid and handed written orders to mount the stage and announce their withdrawal for aspirants listed...under heavy security presence."

NAIJ.com had reported earlier that some delegates at the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have engaged themselves in a fist fight.

The Cable reports that the delegates threw brooms and the party’s symbol at each other. Trouble started among Imo state delegates before spreading to the Delta state delegates.

APC Official Tells Why His Party Could Be Voted Out in 2019 - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng