LIST: 11 new APC officials elected unopposed like Oshiomhole

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held its national convention to elect officials to its executive positions today, Saturday, June 23.

The highlight of the event was the election of former Edo state governor and one-time Nigeria Labour Congress chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the ruling party's new national chairman.

READ ALSO: APC convention: Delegates exchange blows as President Buhari speaks

But Oshiomhole was not the only one elected unopposed. NAIJ.com has compiled the list of 11 other national officials elected largely by voice votes on Saturday.

They are:

1. Zakari Mohammed, Zonal secretary north central

2. Tunde Bello, National Financial Secretary

3. Ibrahim Masari, National Welfare Secretary

4. Isa Azare, Ex-officio (North-East)

5. Tukur Gusau, Zonal Secretary (North-West)

6. Hassana Abdullahi, Zonal woman leader North Central

7. Nelson Abba, Ex-officio (North Central)

8. Misbahu L Didi, Representative of the physically challenged

9. Abubabakr Ajiya, Zonal Secretary (North-East)

10. Mrs Rachael Akpabio, Zonal Woman Leader (South-South)

11. Nasiru Haladu, Ex-officio (North-West)

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Sahara Reporters writes that as voting at the convention continues till late in the night, more candidates will be elected unopposed.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported in its live update that Oshiomhole was declared winner after all other candidates chose not to oppose his election.

Jigawa state governor and chairman of the national convention committee Abubakar Baduru Mohammed mentioned the names of each of the candidates who stepped down before declaring Oshiomhole the winner

APC Official Tells Why His Party Could Be Voted Out in 2019 - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng