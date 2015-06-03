Nigerian singer Sky B involves in a ghastly car accident in Rivers state

While Nigerians are still trying to recover from the sudden death of two veteran singers Ras Kimono and Moses Ochie of Fellyx and Mozzyx fame, another singer was almost lost but for the grace of God.

Famous Nigerian artiste, Sky B, was said to have been involved in a ghastly car accident that almost claimed his life.

According to a Facebook user Angel Attah who shared photo of Sky B and the remnant of the car he was travelling in, he escaped death by the whiskers.

Attah who shared photos from the accident scene in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Saturday, June 23, asked friends to pray for the quick recovery of the singer whose car was badly damaged.

He wrote:

“Breaking news SKY B Nigeria’s music star in an accident yesterday please join me in prayers…”

Sky B was t the recently held show of Mr 2kay in Port Harcourt on June 17

Sky B was said to be one of the biggest new kid in Nigerian music in 2007. After his debut album in 2007 titled Pray For Me which allegedly sold over a million copies, nothing was heard of the singer. Tracks from his album include Pray For Me, Hard For Me, Here I am, I’m Calling My Bebe, Ogechi, You said You Need Me. He was said to have been on the same league with the likes of Psquare, 2Baba in those days.

He was said to have been a barber before going into music and later went on to start business of his own after his debut album. He is said to own at least two hotels in Port Harcourt.

