Jose Mourinho reveals what will happen to Paul Pogba after the World Cup in Russia

- Jose Mourinho is set to offload Frenchman, Paul Pogba after the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia

- The Portuguese boss is unhappy over the shoddy performance from the French international

- La Liga champions, Barcelona are among clubs reportedly considering signing the French international this summer

Manchester United Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho is set to offload Frenchman, Paul Pogba after the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, suggest reports coming out of Old Trafford.

The former Chelsea boss according to UK Express is unhappy over the shoddy performance the French international has displayed since his mega bucks switch to the Old Trafford two seasons.

The former Juventus midfielder was in the thick of the action as France piped Peru 1-0 in their second World Cup fixture on Friday, is linked with a move away from the English topflight-with the trio Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG been touted as possible destination.

However, most Red Devils supporters still regard the French international as one of their best going forward.

Sadly, with both player and manager in no good terms, it is looking likely that the Portuguese boss will have his way, but time will definitely tell.

According to Spain’s sports news outlet, Diario Gol suggest the former Real Madrid boss, who is currently in Russia as a pundit, has concluded plans to offload the box-to-box midfielder this summer.

The report noted that it is no longer a hidden affair that both player and manager are not in good working terms and hardly see each other since 2018

The highly-experienced football manager was unhappy with the Les Bleus midfielder after the Red Devils were nailed 2-0 by Tottenham in February.

Subsequently, the French star stopped enjoying first eleven action in the next two Uefa champions League fixtures against Sevilla.

United boss Mourinho and Paul Pogba when the going was good at Old Trafford Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Diario Gol report noted that the Portuguese boss insists that Pogba is not good enough for the Old Trafford dwellers going forward.

The report added that Mourinho has already advised the midfielder to start looking for new suitors ahead of the new campaign as he will be in his plans for the coming campaign.

La Liga champions, Barcelona are reportedly considering signing the French international but that are unaware how much eggheads at Old Trafford will be looking at.

In the main time, ex-Manchester United defence ace, Patrice Evra has advised compatriot, Pogba to pay more attention to his game rather than exchange banters with his club boss.

“I was begging him to stay when he left for United,” Evra was quoted as saying on ITV.

“The problem with Paul is that his image is becoming bigger than his football. He’s got everything, he just needs to be more consistent.

“He doesn’t have any special haircut today so the focus can be on his football.”

“He’s a really shy guy, people think he’s arrogant, he’s really humble, he wants to be the best.

“When he has a good connection with his manager [Mourinho], he will go to his best.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that the Manchester United boss has revealed teams that are likely to progress to the round of 16.

Mourinho did not failed to look in the direction of the five teams that will be representing Africa at Russia 2018 as the Portuguese attempted to predict the winners and runners-up of all eight groups according to the UK Mirror report.

