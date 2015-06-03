Jose Mourinho reveals what will happen to Paul Pogba after the World Cup in Russia

Latest News

Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
Latest News

APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Latest News

Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

0out of 5

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

0out of 5

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

0out of 5

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

0out of 5

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
News

Jose Mourinho reveals what will happen to Paul Pogba after the World Cup in Russia

by 23/06/2018 14:26:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Jose Mourinho is set to offload Frenchman, Paul Pogba after the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia

- The Portuguese boss is unhappy over the shoddy performance from the French international

- La Liga champions, Barcelona are among clubs reportedly considering signing the French international this summer

Manchester United Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho is set to offload Frenchman, Paul Pogba after the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, suggest reports coming out of Old Trafford.

The former Chelsea boss according to UK Express is unhappy over the shoddy performance the French international has displayed since his mega bucks switch to the Old Trafford two seasons.

READ ALSO: Ahmed Musa joins Asamoah Gyan and Roger Milla as Africa’s highest scores at the World Cup

The former Juventus midfielder was in the thick of the action as France piped Peru 1-0 in their second World Cup fixture on Friday, is linked with a move away from the English topflight-with the trio Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG been touted as possible destination.

However, most Red Devils supporters still regard the French international as one of their best going forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

Sadly, with both player and manager in no good terms, it is looking likely that the Portuguese boss will have his way, but time will definitely tell.

According to Spain’s sports news outlet, Diario Gol suggest the former Real Madrid boss, who is currently in Russia as a pundit, has concluded plans to offload the box-to-box midfielder this summer.

The report noted that it is no longer a hidden affair that both player and manager are not in good working terms and hardly see each other since 2018

The highly-experienced football manager was unhappy with the Les Bleus midfielder after the Red Devils were nailed 2-0 by Tottenham in February.

Subsequently, the French star stopped enjoying first eleven action in the next two Uefa champions League fixtures against Sevilla.

United boss Mourinho set to offload Pogba after Russia 2018 World Cup

United boss Mourinho and Paul Pogba when the going was good at Old Trafford Photo Credit: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup results and standings on NAIJ.com

The Diario Gol report noted that the Portuguese boss insists that Pogba is not good enough for the Old Trafford dwellers going forward.

The report added that Mourinho has already advised the midfielder to start looking for new suitors ahead of the new campaign as he will be in his plans for the coming campaign.

La Liga champions, Barcelona are reportedly considering signing the French international but that are unaware how much eggheads at Old Trafford will be looking at.

In the main time, ex-Manchester United defence ace, Patrice Evra has advised compatriot, Pogba to pay more attention to his game rather than exchange banters with his club boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

“I was begging him to stay when he left for United,” Evra was quoted as saying on ITV.

“The problem with Paul is that his image is becoming bigger than his football. He’s got everything, he just needs to be more consistent.

“He doesn’t have any special haircut today so the focus can be on his football.”

“He’s a really shy guy, people think he’s arrogant, he’s really humble, he wants to be the best.

“When he has a good connection with his manager [Mourinho], he will go to his best.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that the Manchester United boss has revealed teams that are likely to progress to the round of 16.

Mourinho did not failed to look in the direction of the five teams that will be representing Africa at Russia 2018 as the Portuguese attempted to predict the winners and runners-up of all eight groups according to the UK Mirror report.

Super Eagles in Russia 2018: The First Taste of Failure | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More