Super Eagles star reveals his cancer is in complete remission in heartwarming picture on social media

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has revealed latest update on his health condition claiming that his cancer is in complete remission.

Last summer, the 32-year-old was diagnosed with acute leukemia after returning abnormal blood tests and he has not been able to play football since then.

The goalkeeper took to Instagram to announce his remarkable recovery alongside a heartwarming picture with his daughter.

Ikeme who watched on as his club Wolves were promoted last season was handed an honorary place in Nigeria's 2018 World Cup squad.

He is supposed to be the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper in Russia, but he could not make it due to the status of his health.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and NFF president Amaju Pinnick paid a visit to hospitalized Carl Ikeme after he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

The Super Eagles and Wolves goalkeeper was diagnosed after it was discovered during a blood test following his return to his club Wolverhampton Wanderers for pre-season training.

Leukemia is a progressive disease in which the bone marrow and other blood-forming organs produce increased numbers that damage the immune system.

