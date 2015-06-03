Mexico defeat South Korea to qualify for the knock stages at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

- Mexico have qualified for the knock out stages at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

- They defeated South Korea 2-1 in their second Group F game on Saturday, June 23

- Germany were also beaten by Mexico in their first match in Russia

Mexico have qualified for the round of 16 stages at the FIFA 2018 World Cup going on in Russia after beating South Korea 2-1 in their second Group F game on Saturday, June 23.

The Mexicans knew a win would take them to the top of Group F ahead of Sweden who have three points, and they did themselves lots of good by winning the game.

Former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela opened scoring for Mexico in the 26th minute via a penalty after Hyun Jang handled the ball in the penalty box.

Carlos Vela scores the first goal for Mexico via a penalty (photo: Getty)

South Korea players protested heavily against the decision of the referee to have given Mexico a penalty, but the referee was not interested.

The first half however ended with Mexico leading 1-0.

Ex Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez scored the winner for Mexico in the 66th minute after receiving a superb pass from Hirving Lozano.

Heung-Min Son pulled one back for South Korea at the death, but there was no time for them to get the needed goal as the match ended 2-1 in favor of Mexico.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how defending champions Germany got their title defence off to a losing start after bowing to Mexico in their opening Group F encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium.

PSV Eindoven winger Hirving Lozano fired the south American country to their first victory of the tournament after hitting the Germans on a counter.

The 22-year-old forward dribbled past his opponents before carefully placing the ball beyond Manuel Neuer's reach in the 35th minute of the encounter having benefited from a brilliant 1-2 between Javier Hernandez and Andres Guardado.

Super Eagles of Nigeria Train Ahead of World Cup 2018 in Russia | Naij.com TV

