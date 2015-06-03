Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Mohamed Bensalah

Youssef Mansour

Theophilus Danjuma

Naguib Sawiris

Aliko Dangote

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

News

APC governor demands public apology from minister who criticized his leadership style

23/06/2018 14:03:00

- Governor Yari says Dambazzau's condemnation of his decision to quit his CSO position in Zamfara was unbecoming of a minister

- He says the security challenges facing his people were because of the minister's inefficiency

- He also demands a public apology from Dambazzu who he accuses of trying to incite Zamfara people against him

Zamfara governor Abdulaziz Yari has lashed out at interior minister Abdulrahman Dambazau for condemning his resignation as the chief security officer of his state.

According to Governor Yari, Dambazzau has no moral justification to comment on good governance because the security challenges have lingered due to the minister's inefficiency.

The Cable reports that Yari, who defended his decision to quit as Zamfara CSO, issued his condemnation of the minister in a statement on Friday, June 22.

READ ALSO: APC convention: Protests as security prevents delegates from Zamfara state entry

The statement read: “Gov Yari wonders how a minister of the Federal Republic could expose himself in making such a public statement.

“Is the minister’s refusal to visit Zamfara as minister of interior who is in charge of internal security, to assess the situation there, listen to and address the complaints by the junior security personnel, sympathize with the people of Zamfara state and offer professional advice that is good governance?

“Is the minister’s inability to control the infiltration or influx of foreign agents with evil intentions into the country, paving ways for criminality, that is good governance? Or is it keeping soldiers with him cleaning his shoes instead of sending them to the front line that is good governance?

“It is totally misleading and insulting to the intelligence of Nigerians to blame a state governor for the failure of security when he has no power and control over the deployment of troops to fight the bandits and protect lives,” he said.

“Most of the bandits and terrorists in Nigeria are foreign nationals, how do they find themselves in the country if the ministry of interior under Dambazau’s watch is carrying out its responsibilities efficiently and effectively?

“Is it not shameful on the part of the minister that internal security of this country under his watch become worrisome more than ever before? We are utterly surprised that the minister of interior should be blaming the victims of insecurity instead of making a case for Zamfara state for prompt and decisive action to defeat the armed bandits committing atrocities in the state.

“We should also like to ask the minister why he didn’t blame poor governance for terrorists attacks in other northern states or why he thinks state governors should be blamed when they have no power to order troops deployment.”

Governor Yari also demanded a public apology from Dambazzau.

He accused the minister of blackmailing the Zamfara state government and inciting the people against him, the chief executive officer of the state.

Meanwhile, chairman of Senate joint committees on petroleum resources Senator Kabir Marafa has said that the Federal Government has vindicated him on the failure of Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara to stop banditry in the state.

The government had through the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, during a panel session at the opening of the 67th International Press Institute Congress on Thursday, June 21, blamed the governor for the festering banditry in the state.

Marafa, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, in a statement sent to NAIJ.com, said his numerous calls on the governor at different fora including on the floor of he Senate fell on deaf ears.

Joshua Dariye Gets 14 Years In Prison – Is He Guilty? - on NAIJ.com TV

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Videos

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

