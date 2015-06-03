APC governor demands public apology from minister who criticized his leadership style

- Governor Yari says Dambazzau's condemnation of his decision to quit his CSO position in Zamfara was unbecoming of a minister

- He says the security challenges facing his people were because of the minister's inefficiency

- He also demands a public apology from Dambazzu who he accuses of trying to incite Zamfara people against him

Zamfara governor Abdulaziz Yari has lashed out at interior minister Abdulrahman Dambazau for condemning his resignation as the chief security officer of his state.

According to Governor Yari, Dambazzau has no moral justification to comment on good governance because the security challenges have lingered due to the minister's inefficiency.

The Cable reports that Yari, who defended his decision to quit as Zamfara CSO, issued his condemnation of the minister in a statement on Friday, June 22.

The statement read: “Gov Yari wonders how a minister of the Federal Republic could expose himself in making such a public statement.

“Is the minister’s refusal to visit Zamfara as minister of interior who is in charge of internal security, to assess the situation there, listen to and address the complaints by the junior security personnel, sympathize with the people of Zamfara state and offer professional advice that is good governance?

“Is the minister’s inability to control the infiltration or influx of foreign agents with evil intentions into the country, paving ways for criminality, that is good governance? Or is it keeping soldiers with him cleaning his shoes instead of sending them to the front line that is good governance?

“It is totally misleading and insulting to the intelligence of Nigerians to blame a state governor for the failure of security when he has no power and control over the deployment of troops to fight the bandits and protect lives,” he said.

“Most of the bandits and terrorists in Nigeria are foreign nationals, how do they find themselves in the country if the ministry of interior under Dambazau’s watch is carrying out its responsibilities efficiently and effectively?

“Is it not shameful on the part of the minister that internal security of this country under his watch become worrisome more than ever before? We are utterly surprised that the minister of interior should be blaming the victims of insecurity instead of making a case for Zamfara state for prompt and decisive action to defeat the armed bandits committing atrocities in the state.

“We should also like to ask the minister why he didn’t blame poor governance for terrorists attacks in other northern states or why he thinks state governors should be blamed when they have no power to order troops deployment.”

Governor Yari also demanded a public apology from Dambazzau.

He accused the minister of blackmailing the Zamfara state government and inciting the people against him, the chief executive officer of the state.

Meanwhile, chairman of Senate joint committees on petroleum resources Senator Kabir Marafa has said that the Federal Government has vindicated him on the failure of Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara to stop banditry in the state.

The government had through the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, during a panel session at the opening of the 67th International Press Institute Congress on Thursday, June 21, blamed the governor for the festering banditry in the state.

Marafa, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, in a statement sent to NAIJ.com, said his numerous calls on the governor at different fora including on the floor of he Senate fell on deaf ears.

