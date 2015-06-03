Don Jazzy promises to impregnate a girl on Twitter after Nigeria-Iceland match, Davido replies

- Nigerians have been clamouring for Don Jazzy to marry and start a family like D'banj

- His mother even told him to prove to people tha his thing is working

- The Mavin Records boss has promised to impregnate a girl after the Super Eagles win against Iceland in the ongoing World Cup tournament

After a successful outing against Iceland and the celebrations that followed, Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, took to Twitter to celebrate Ahmed Musa and the Super Eagles.

In his excitement, he developed itchy fingers and dropped a Twitter post about impregnating a girl.

The singer and music producer who had been tweeting as the match progressed sure tweeted this in the height of his excitement. He said that any girl he get intimate with on Friday, June 22 night will not miss pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Don Jazzy promises to impregnate girl on Twitter after Nigeria-Iceland match

He wrote:

“We did thissss. If I catch any geh this night. Na belle straight. #Worldcup”

His tweet prompted Davido to react by replying:

“Ginger come join guys!!!! No too do ooohh slow and steady wins d race”

Don Jazzy promises to impregnate girl on Twitter after Nigeria-Iceland match, Davido replies

READ ALSO: Mamuzee Twins killed our mother - Sister cries out

If Don Jazzy truly carried out his threat of impregnating a lady on Friday night, then his mum’s prayer has been answered. NAIJ.com had reported that Don Jazzy’s mother once told him to prove his thing is working by impregnating a lady.

Linda Ikeji: Why I'm Pregnant But Not Married on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng