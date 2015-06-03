Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Aliko Dangote

Mohamed Al Fayed

Jim Ovia

Mohamed Mansour

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Agyin Asare

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

News

National convention: Protests as security prevents APC faction from entering Eagles Square

by 23/06/2018 12:57:00

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently holding its national convention at the popular Eagles Square, Abuja today, Saturday, June 23.

The convention which was delayed due to the slight rainfall witnessed in the Federal Capital Territory earlier today has since kicked-off.

The event is however not devoid of drama as it is the norm with any gathering of Nigerian politicians.

Earlier, some delegates from Imo and Delta states engaged themselves in a fist fight, throwing brooms at each other.

Outside the venue, a group of party members from Zamfara state are protesting over their inability to enter the convention venue on the insistence of security agencies.

Addressing journalists outside the Eagles Square, Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa, state publicity secretary of the Senator Kabir Garba Marafa faction of the party in the state, insisted that they are the legitimate APC faction in Zamfara.

APC convention: Protests as security prevents delegates from Zamfara state entry

Bakyasuwa addressing journalists outside Eagles Square over their inability to gain access into the convention venue. Photo source: Twitter

He said: “The APC faction under the state chairman, Alhaji Surajo Garba Mai Katako Gusau. We were elected in the parallel APC state congresses of 5th, 12th and 19th May 2018 in Zamfara state.

“We are here in Abuja to express our happiness, support and solidarity with our party over the national convention holding today to produce new national leaders for us.

“So, we are in Abuja to witness this convention as Zamfara state national convention delegates and supporters of Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, CON, for governor of Zamfara state in 2019 and also supporters of President Muhammed Buhari for second term in 2019.

“We are here with all our delegates and over one thousand supporters but we have been denied entry into the Eagle Square. So, we hereby appeal to our new national party leaders to be fair and recognize our faction as the legitimate APC leadership in Zamfare state.

“Our faction fulfilled all the requirements or contesting party positions. While the Abdullaziz Yari faction didn’t fulfil the requirements. The Governor Yari faction didn’t pay for the forms for contesting elections to party positions but our own faction fulfilled all the conditions including the payment for all the nomination forms.

“As you can see we are the majority but the security operatives stopped us from entering into the venue of the convention. Right now we don't know where our chairman is. We will take appropriate action to seek redress. We are duly and legitimate elected executives of APC in Zamfara state. They stopped us because some of our supporters were wearing T- shirts with the photograph of our leader, Senator Kabir Garba Marafa.”

Bakyasuwa vowed that their faction will pursue all legitimate means of ensuring that justice and fairness is done “by giving us our due recognition as the legislate APC leadership in Zamfara state.”

