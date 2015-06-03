Breaking: Obasanjo meets Adebanjo, pastor Bakare, other Yoruba leaders over 2019 elections

- Former president Olusegun Obasanjo is currently meeting with some Yoruba leaders including pastor Tunde Bakare over 2019 general elections

- The meeting is believed to be part of moves to forge a common front with the Yoruba leaders ahead of the 2019 presidential election

- Obasanjo had earlier visited Bode George over the death of his son, Dipo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is currently holding a meeting with prominent Yoruba leaders in what was believed to be part of moves to forge a common front with the Yoruba leaders ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting holding at the house of a prominent Yoruba leader and Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos has in attendance other leaders of the pan - Yoruba socio- cultural organization.

READ ALSO: Former MKO's running mate Kingibe’s SDP to replace nPDP ahead of APC's national convention

NAIJ.com gathered that they included Prof. Akin Mabogunje, Mrs. Awolowo Dosumu, pastor Tunde Bakare, Supo Shonibare and Yinka Odumakin.

Others are Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and Olusegun Mimiko, former Ogun and Ondo state governors respectively.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that former president Olusegun Obasanjo, paid a historic visit to his former ally and former national deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to condole him on the death of his son, Dipo, who died last May 9.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2019 reelection bid: Should President Buhari heed Obasanjo's advice? | - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng