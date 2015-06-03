Delegates throw blows at each other as President Buhari delivers speech at APC national convention

- The fight first broke out among delegates from Imo state who used fists, brooms and party items freely

- The Delta state delegates took up the fight and several people sustained injuries in the free-for-all that ensued

- Security officials had to move to the spot to stop the fracas from degenerating further

Some delegates at the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have engaged themselves in a fist fight.

The Cable reports that the delegates threw brooms and the party’s symbol at each other.

On its part, Channels TV reports that trouble started among Imo state delegates before spreading to the Delta state delegates.

According to the report, the clash between delegates from Imo was soon brought under control by security officials after some time but that among Delta delegates was more intense.

Chairs were said to have been thrown with several people sustaining injuries.

The fracas occurred despite the heavy security presence at the venue of the convention which has President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the who is who of the party.

The Cable reports that the fight actually broke out just as President Buhari made his speech before Chairman of the convention committee Abubakar Badaru, governor of Jigawa state, took the stand to declared Adams Oshiomhole as the new unopposed chairman of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported earlier that there were indications that there would be a fierce contest between incumbent national secretary of the APC Mai Mala Buni and his main challenger Kashim Imam, at the party's national convention holding today, June 23.

The party’s governors had yet to agree on a consensus candidate for the position of the national secretary as of the time of sending this report at 7:07pm on Friday, June 22.

A top ranking member of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order not to jeopardize ongoing negotiations, said governors and other party leaders had yet to reach an agreement on the matter.

Source: Naija.ng