BREAKING: Zimbabwe president survives assassination attempt (video)

- Eyewitnesses said they heard a gunshot, probably from a sniper, at the rally in Bulawayo before a grenade was thrown at where the Zimbabwe president was seated

- Some people were said to have died instantly from the explosion, but the leader who was the clear target of the attack survived

- Investigations have been kicked off into the incident which may have claimed the life of the country's vice president

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has survived an attempt on his life by unknown persons, Guardian UK reports.

According to reports, the African leader was almost killed in an explosion while at a rally in Bulawayo.

The Guardian UK quotes local media as saying that security personnel, several ministers and probably the vice-president were hurt in the blast inside the White City stadium on Saturday, June 23.

The president himself confirmed the attack in a tweet on his official Twitter handle

He tweeted:

The president expressed sadness at the event and called for Zimbabweans to continue to unite against such violence in the future.

Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba, told local media that the assassination attempt is already being investigated.

“Investigations are under way and more details will be given to the public. There have been multiple attempts on the president’s life over the past five years,” he said.

Meanwhile, videos of the assassination attempt has surfaced online, with several showing the massive explosion that nearly claimed the African leader's life.

Another video of the attack:

NAIJ.com recalls that Mnangagwa was sworn in as new president of Zimbabwe about six months ago after former leader Robert Mugabe resigned after about 37 years in power in the southern African country.

