Liverpool table €180m for Real Madrid superstar who is Russia for the 2018 World Cup

- Liverpool have formally tabled a €180m bid for Spain’s Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, latest reports

- The Galaticos placed release clause of about €700 million on the talented forward

- Despite the astonishing release clause, Liverpool eggheads are not put off by the figure

Premier League campaigners, Liverpool have formally tabled a €180m bid for Spain’s Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, latest reports suggest on Saturday.

The UEFA Champions League finalists, according to the report are ready to break the bank for the 22-year-old forward after placing the bid for the Spanish international.

READ ALSO: Ahmed Musa joins Asamoah Gyan and Roger Milla as Africa’s highest scores at the World Cup

According to Spanish news outlet, Mundo Deportivo eggheads are currently studying the €180 million (£158m) offer Liverpool tabled for the player whose has a contract with the Los Blancos until 2022.

The report further revealed that the Galaticos have a massive release clause of about €700 million on the talented forward, who struggled to make the Los Blancos first eleven under former boss, Zinedine Zidane.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

At the last count, Asensio featured in 53 of 62 matches for the Galaticos last season, but was in the starting lineup in 19 games last season.

In addition, the report hinted that the forward will need to step uphis game if the move sees the light of the day.

However, Anfield faithful be happy with the news coming out of the Spanish capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup results and standings on NAIJ.com

The Champions League winner is currently with Spain’s La Roja squad at the ongoing global football fiesta in Russia but has not contributed much to the exploits of the European side at the Mundial.

Interestingly, the Galaticos only paid €3.5 million euros to sign the forward from Real Mallorca.

Initially, Barcelona were not willing to splash much on the RCD Mallorca former player and there loss is now the Los Blancos gain, as the La Roja forward’s talent has been turned around at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Last year, the Galaticos extended his contract until 2023 with an astonishing €700 million release clause, but the Reds are not put off by the figure.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported Liverpool have agreed to sign Brazil international Fabinho when the summer transfer window opens in July.

The 24-year-old will join the Premier League side in a deal worth €45 million from French League side Monaco on July 1st.

According to information on the club’s official website, the Brazilian has already completed medicals and will finalise his long term deal with the Anfield side in a couple of days.

Super Eagles in Russia 2018: The First Taste of Failure | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng