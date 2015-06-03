LIVE UPDATES: Adams Oshiomhole declared new APC chairman

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepare for today, Saturday June 23’s National Convention, the party’s national secretariat in Abuja has become a beehive of activities.

Politicians and some state delegates have started trooping into the party’s secretariat since Friday, June 22, giving petty traders opportunity to take advantage of the crowd to display their wares: souvenirs, ranging from branded key holders to hats, face caps and T-shirts.

The tenure of the John Odigie Oyegun-led 21-member National Working Committee (NWC) of the party expires on Monday, June 25, with 17 of them seeking re-election.

They include Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu, National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, National Auditor, George Moghalu, and National Women Leader, Aisha Tijjani.

Others are National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso, National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, Deputy National Secretary, Victor Geidam, National Vice Chairman (South-West), Pius Akinyelure, and National Vice Chairman (North-West), Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Also re-contesting are the National Vice Chairman (North-Central), Zakari Abdullahi Ede, National Financial Secretary, Tajudeen Olawutan Bellow, National Vice Chairman (South-East), Emma Eneukwu, National Vice Chairman (South-South), PHilliard Eta, and National Vice Chairman (North-East) Hon. Mustapha.

Former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, remains unopposed for the National Chairmanship position as Clement Ebri, a former governor of Cross River, had withdrawn from the race just like two other contestants earlier did.

However, seven aspirants are contesting for the National Organising Secretary post.

4.30pm: President Buhari has cast his votes for other elective posts just before departing the Eagles Square, venue of the convention

________________________________________________________________________________

4.20pm: Voting begins for other top positions in the APC leadership after the national chairman position has been confirmed.

_________________________________________________________________________________

4.16pm: Oshiomhole is declared winner after all other candidates chose not to oppose his election.

Jigawa state governor and chairman of the national convention committee Abubakar Baduru Mohammed mentions the names of each of the candidates before declaring Oshiomhole winner

President Buhari and new APC chairman Oshiomhole discussing at a recent party event. Photo: Channels TV

_________________________________________________________________________________

4.12pm: President Buhari's aide Bashir Ahmad confirms the good news on his Twitter account

_________________________________________________________________________________

4.06pm: Ex-Edo state governor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is declared as the new national chairman of the APC by the chairman of the National Convention Committee Abubakar Badaru.

_________________________________________________________________________________

4.00pm: There was a minor scuffle among delegates as President Buhari delivered his speech.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.53 pm: The president says the party will emerge stronger after the convention

He appealed all to all those that are aggrieved to keep faith.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.52 pm: Buhari makes his way to the stage. He congratulates all those who emerged as executives at the ward, local government and state congresses.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.48 pm: Before leaving, Oyegun appreciated Bola Tinubu; Tony Momoh, chairman of former Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), one of the merger parties that formed APC, and other party leaders for the roles they played during his time as leader.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.46 pm: "People thought this party was on its way to explosion but look at us," says Oyegun.

"At the end of the day the APC is a strong party."

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.29 pm: John Odigie-Oyegun, outgoing national chairman of the party, currently making his way to the stage.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.27 pm: Abubakar describes the ruling party as a "beautiful bride with many suitors."

"We must use this event to showcase internal democracy," he says as he hands over the microphone

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.23 pm: "This new executives will lead us to a resounding victory in the forthcoming elections," Abubakar says.

Meanwhile, Kawu Baraje, leader of the nPDP faction of the APC and Ali Modu Sheriff, former chairman of the PDP, are also at the convention.

Baraje was spotted in the midst of his supporters while Sheriff was seen near the state box, discussing with the party chieftains.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.22 pm: Badaru Abubakar, the governor of Jigawa state and chairman of the convention committee, currently giving opening remarks

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.18 pm: President Buhari making his way into the State Box

LIVE UPDATES: Buhari making his way into the State Box. Credit: TheCable

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.14 pm: President Buhari arrives Eagle Square.

LIVE UPDATES: The arrival of the president threw the crowd into frenzy

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3.04 pm: Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party; Kayode Fayemi, APC governorship candidate in Ekiti, are currently seated in the VIP section

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2.13 pm: Ballot boxes ready

LIVE UPDATES: Ballot boxes ready. Photo Credit: TheCable

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2.08 pm: Adams Oshiomole, preferred chairmanship candidate, with his wife acknowledging cheers from the crowd as they arrive Eagle Square.

LIVE UPDATES: Adams Oshiomole, preferred chairmanship candidate, with his wife acknowledging cheers from the crowd. Credit: TheCable

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2.03 pm: Shittu, Osagie Enahire, minister of state for health; Ogbeh and Dambazau already seated.

LIVE UPDATES: Shittu, Osagie Enahire, minister of state for health; Lai Mohammed and Dambazau. Credit:Twitter

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Meanwhile, the convention is supposed to start by 1 pm, as seen in the programme of events. The early morning rain, perhaps, caused the delay.

LIVE UPDATES: Programme of events. Credit: Channels TV

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. 19 pm: Lagos state APC arriving the convention centre.

Delegates from Lagos state arriving the convention centre.

More delegates are arriving at the venue of the convention as some are already seated for the event.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Around 12.30 pm: Accreditation of delegates from Zamfara state by the state chapter of the party led by Lawal M. Liman Kaura and his Secretary Hon. Sani Musa Mafara.

LIVE UPDATES: Accreditation of delegates from Zamfara. Photo Credit: Facebook/Zamfara State Apc Update

Akwa Ibom APC delegates have also been accredited.

LIVE UPDATES: Akwa Ibom delegates at the covention. Credit: Facebook/APC Newspaper

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Security Update: Security arrangements for today’s convention are very tight. Five thousand police personnel were deployed for the exercise along with two helicopters and six armoured personnel carrier.

LIVE UPDATES: Police deploy 5,000 officers, 2 helicopters, dogs for APC convention. Photo credit: Vanguard

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11.06 am: Some delegates are already seated for the exercise.

LIVE UPDATES: Some delegates are already seated for the exercise. Credit: Channels TV

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.30 am: Activities have yet to pick up with the convention venue, the Eagles Square, still largely empty.

09.30 am: Activities have yet to pick up with the convention venue, the Eagles Square, still largely empty. Credit: Channels TV

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8.54 am: Media accreditation is ongoing @ Hawthorn suites by Wyndham, Area 11, before Sahad stores.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alert for Abuja Residents: Traffic regulations provided ahead of the APC National Convention by the FCT Administration

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pre-Convention activities: Ahead of the convention, the chairman of APC National Convention Media and Publicity Committee, the governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and the APC National Convention Committee Chairman, Governor Badaru of Jigawa, and other committee members inspected Eagle Square, the venue of the convention.

They also attended the convention committee meeting where screening certificates were presented to the aspirants.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

