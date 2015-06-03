Zimbabwe election to 'to go ahead as planned' after blast

Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari's Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Zimbabwe election to 'to go ahead as planned' after blast

by 24/06/2018 06:31:00 0 comments 1 Views

Zimbabwe election to 'to go ahead as planned' after blast

  • 24 June 2018
Media captionThe moment an explosion "targets" Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa says elections will go ahead as planned on 30 July, despite what he said was an attempt on his life on Saturday.

Forty-one people were injured in the blast at a rally in the city of Bulawayo, which occurred close to Mr Mnangagwa as he was leaving the stage.

Officials said security arrangements would be reviewed.

The vote is the first since Robert Mugabe was ousted and Mr Mnangagwa has vowed they will be peaceful.

Mr Mnangagwa said Saturday's explosion happened when an object "exploded a few inches away from me - but it is not my time".

He said the violence was senseless and appealed for unity.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa also condemned the attack, saying any political violence was "totally unacceptable".

Those hurt included two vice-presidents, the Zanu-PF party chairwoman, members of a state TV crew and security personnel.

  • Will age be a factor in Zimbabwe's poll?
  • Have Zimbabwe's generals turned into democrats?
  • Zimbabwe profile

The president was in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second city and an opposition stronghold, to campaign for his Zanu-PF party ahead of the July election.

He is favourite to win the poll, but analysts say he also has enemies - both for overthrowing his former mentor, Robert Mugabe, and for being a previous enforcer of the Mugabe regime.

Image caption Red Cross personnel rush an injured army member away from the rally

The elections are the first in Zimbabwe since Mr Mugabe was forced out after 37 years in power, and the first to be monitored by international observers since 2002.

Mr Mnangagwa has said the vote will be free and fair.

Campaigning has been dominated by economic issues.

Who is Emmerson Mnangagwa?

  • Known as "the crocodile" because of his political shrewdness - his Zanu-PF faction is "Lacoste"
  • Received military training in China and Egypt
  • Tortured by Rhodesian forces after his "crocodile gang" staged attacks
  • Helped direct Zimbabwe's war of independence in the 1960s and 1970s
  • Became the country's spymaster during the 1980s civil conflict, in which thousands of civilians were killed, but has denied any role in the massacres, blaming the army
  • Accused of masterminding attacks on opposition supporters after 2008 election
  • Says he will deliver jobs, and seen as open to economic reforms

The 'crocodile' who snapped back

