The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Madoda Nxakwe as Group CEO and Yolande van Biljon as CFO of the public broadcaster.

The board said the appointments were in line with its commitment to continuously ensure stability within the organisation

Nxakwe will take up his appointment on July 1 while Van Biljon’s appointment is effective from Monday.

In a statement the board said Mxakwe “brings to the SABC a wealth of broad combination of great skills and expertise derived from Senior Executive positions in business‚ communications and public affairs in both the private and public sector at a national and global level”.

“These appointments affirm our commitment to attract and retain the best skills to take the SABC to greater heights‚ particularly to address the evolving broadcasting environment enabled by technology and the changing media consumer patterns. We are proud to say that these appointments reflect diversity in relation to skills‚ age‚ gender and race‚” board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said.

Nxakwe has obtained an MA (Global Political Economy) from Sussex University in the UK‚ Executive Leadership Developments certificates from London Business School‚ PGD in Business Administration from Gordon Institute of Business School (GIBS) among many other qualifications‚ said Makhathini.

Van Biljon also comes with a lot of experience gained from various organisations including Denel Dynamics‚ a division of Denel SOC Ltd‚ as manager for finance accounting and later as CFO.

Makhathini said Van Biljon had made a meaningful contribution during her tenure at Denel Dynamics where she had participated in the turnaround of the organisation. She has also worked at Glad Africa Group (Pty).

Van Biljon holds a B.Com (Accounting)‚ B.Compt (Hons)‚ B.Comm (Hons) and M.Comm (Taxation). She qualified as a chartered accountant in 1996.

Makhathini said the public broadcaster had recently filled the positions of the COO‚ Head of Internal Audit‚ and Group Executive.