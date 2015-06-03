A 35-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting incident at the Mooiplaas Informal Settlement in Centurion‚ south of Pretoria‚ in the early hours of Sunday‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said that paramedics had found the victim lying in the road next to a house when they had arrived at the scene shortly before 2am.

“Upon further assessment‚ they found that the patient sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Paramedics treated and stabilised him on the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but police were on the scene for further investigations‚” Van Huyssteen said.