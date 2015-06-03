As the pressure grew‚ his game crumbled and he was substituted on the hour mark.

“I don’t like taking my flyhalf off as long as he is making decisions‚” Erasmus said.

“As long as he is making decisions you can judge if they are good or bad and then you can analyse them afterwards.

“But in this game‚ and Elton will tell you this himself because he is a grown man‚ the pressure was piling up on him as the charge down showed.

"The pack wasn’t really dominating like they had in the previous games and he had young outside backs outside him.

“Overall I thought the pressure was really on Elton and so I subbed him‚ believing I could relieve the pressure on him and still win the Test match.

“It as definitely not just an Elton problem because overall our pack didn’t dominate the match. In the first two Tests Handré Pollard almost had an arm-chair ride and in this game Elton was under a lot more pressure.”

Sadly one of the loudest cheers of the evening from the 33871 crowd at Newlands was when Erasmus hooked Jantjies.