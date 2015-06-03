Five people have been killed and six others injured in two separate collisions in the Carletonville area‚ west of Johannesburg.

In the first incident‚ two people were killed‚ and five others sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate after two vehicles collided on the Blybank road in the mining town on Saturday night.

“On arrival at approximately 10pm‚ paramedics found a vehicle standing in the road and another vehicle standing partially in the field. Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found two people entrapped in the vehicle. Unfortunately‚ there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead at the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

Five other people were found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries‚ she said.

“ER24‚ as well as another medical service on the scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.”

ER24 paramedics came across a second accident in the area in the early hours of Sunday in which three people were killed and one person injured when their vehicle rolled on the P111/R501 road.

“Paramedics stopped at the scene at approximately 3am‚ where they found the patients lying across the road. It is believed that they were ejected from the vehicle. Three patients were declared dead at the scene.

“Another medical service on scene transported the patient to hospital for further medical care‚” Van Huyssteen said.