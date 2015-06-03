Eedris Abdulkareem is the reason I can say I didn't mess with entertainers - Laura Ikeji

Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Eedris Abdulkareem is the reason I can say I didn't mess with entertainers - Laura Ikeji

by 24/06/2018 06:19:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Sister of Nigeria's popular blogger Linda Ikeji has praised musician Eedris Abdulkareem

- The young lady who recently became a mother stated that she was mentored by Eedris Abdulkareem at a very young age

- She said despite the fact that other known musicians tried ti take advantage of her at that young age, he never did and he always protected her

Fashion and style blogger Laura Ikeji who has given some accolades to musician Eedris Abudulkareem. Laura Ikeji who is the sister of popular Nigerian blogger shared her praises for the musician on Instagram.

The fashion and style blogger who had dabbled a little in rap revealed that she was mentored by Eedris Abdulkareem. She expressed that she had been obsessed with him before she finally met him at the age of 15.

In the Instagram post, Ikeji stated that he is the reason why she is proud to say she never had her way with any Nigerian entertainer. She explained that the musician never to advantage of her and he always protected her

She explained that they became really close while she was learning how to rap and adjust in the entertainment industry.

According to her, other people tried to take advantage of her. She added that Abdulkareem is the reason why she is a decent woman till date.

Read post below:

"If u see this man, help me thank him. Tell him Laura said thank u.

Let me tell u a not so short story. A few years ago, when I was 15 years old, still in secondary school, I was obsessed with Eedris Ahdulkarim, you know the kind of obsession that u talk about him 24/7 yup that was me, everybody in class called me Eedris, so one day I couldn't take it anymore, I asked Linda to help me beg Emmanuel Ugolee @Emmaugolee who was the god of entertainment tv then to introduce me to him, so Linda got Eedris' number from Emmanuel and we called Eedris. I wanted to dye!! After speaking with Eedris on the phone arhhhhaarrhhhhhh it was the best day ever! I told everybody in class that I was close to Eedris, so as an obsessed fan, I'd go to the call centre and call him every time and he was polite enough to pick. I finished secondary school and Begged to meet him which he agreed, so my sister Vera and I visited him and that was how Eedris and I became close. Now listen to the real story.

I was young, only 16, naive, new to entertainment, obsessed etc but not for 1 day did Eedris ever ever take advantage of my obsession or naivity. And he made sure that nobody from his crew took advantage of this smallie. He warned them all not to funk with me or they 're in trouble.

Eedris took me as a daughter, he mentored me and thought me how to rap. I walked, talked and rapped like Eedris hahahhaa. And when I started mixing with other celebrities, they all wanted to take advantage , they all wanted one thing, well, as per young girl wey just enter industry na, that one na sweet fish. Alot of all the celebrities I came across wanted to take advantage but not Eedris.

This man Eedris, is the reason I can beat my chest and say I never messed with any entertainer during and after my rapping days. He's one of the reasons I'm a very decent woman till date.

The End!"

Laura Ikeji tied the knot with Ogbonna Kanu in January, 2017. They couple had their first child in July, 2017,in the United States.

Source: Naija.ng

