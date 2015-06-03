Veteran actress Joke Silva bathes son with lovely prayerful message as he clocked 30, throws surprise party (photo)

Birthdays come once a year and it's a good time to show love and appreciation to anyone for growth and progress. Veteran actress Joke Silva showed off her handsome son on social media when she wished him well as he clocked a new age.

Despite being in the entertainment industry for decades, Silva has done well keeping her family life private. Asides from her husband who is also celebrity, not many knew her children or how any of them looked until now.

The legendary actress shared a photo of herself and her son, Olusoji Oludotun and penned a heart-warming message to him as he clocked 30 years of age. Olusoji turned a year older on Saturday, June 23, making his zodiac sign, Cancer.

The proud mother praised him for being a good child and more importantly, a caring and purposeful young man. In her birthday message which was shared on her Instagram page, the actress also prayed for him as he continues his path towards more success and achievements, as he grows older.

READ ALSO: Family and friends of man who beat Cossy Orjiakor up threaten her for reporting to police

Read her message below:

READ ALSO: Comic actor Victor Osuagwu reveals why he used a tipper truck as his wedding vehicle

Meanwhile, the birthday boy got a surprise party organised by his family and friends. Soji appreciated the love he got and thanked his wife, mum and dad for the lovely celebration. Here's how he thanked theme below:

Happy birthday Oludotun!

Get hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group. Join here.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Mom's Blog Ep 3: Does A Mom Have Weekends?on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng