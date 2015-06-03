PDP planned a lifetime of greed but we moved to reform the economy - Tinubu

https://naija.ng/1174750-june-12-tinubu-pledges-support-buharis-second-term-bid.html- Chief Bola Tinubu accused the PDP of plotting to loot the economy for 50 years

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bola Tinubu has reportedly accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to loot the country’s treasury for 60 years.

The Punch reports that the former Lagos state governor’s allegation was contained in a goodwill message released on Saturday, June 23 after the party’s convention.

Tinubu said many people were against the formation of the APC and did all they could to stop the merger.

He alleged that the doubters forged different tactics to prevent the APC’s formation.

He said: “The doubters who gave APC no chance of existence or of continued survival have gotten their reply in full. Their envious prayers and complaints have been answered in reverse.

“They wanted to see the end of us and our pursuit of good governance for Nigeria. You should not forget, as I shall never forget, the strong efforts they made to stop us in the courts.

“There were twelve cases brought trying to stop us from merging, from registering the new party, then attempting to bar our candidate from the election.

“Lacking the courage to face the democratic will of the people, they tried to misuse the courts as a weapon against democracy.

“We thank the judiciary for following the letter and spirit of the constitution by dismissing this dirty dozen of malicious cases filed against us.

“With their schemes foiled, those who tried to destroy us must bear witness to the destruction of their edifice of corrupt governance and their dreams of unjust domination of our nation.

“While they planned a lifetime of greedy enrichment by looting the people’s resources and the public treasury for 60 years, we moved to reform the economy to bring development and aid to the poor. ”

“When they hoisted the standard of bias, we raised the flag of justice and the chevron of fairness.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu pledged his support for President Muhammadu Buhari's second term bid, saying that the president deserved a second term in office.

Tinubu, who made the comments in Abuja on Tuesday, June 12, at the investiture of Moshood Abiola in Abuja, said that he would work for Buhari's victory in the 2019 presidential election, Punch reports.

NAIJ.com notes that Tinubu claimed that Nigerians are no longer paying for darkness, giving an indication that electricity supply has become stable under the administration of Buhari.

