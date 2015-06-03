President Buhari didn’t give me N2m - Small Doctor

- Nigerian musician Small Doctor has debunked allegations that he and some other celebrities were given N2m each

- The allegations came after the musician and other celebrities visited the State House during Ramadan

- It was alleged that the celebrities were given the N2m by President Buhari as thanks for coming gift

NAIJ.com had reported that some Nigerian celebrities such as Small Doctor, Kunle Afolayan, Sound Sultan and even BBNaija finalist, Tobi Bakare, were invited for a special iftar at the State House during the recently concluded Ramadan.

After photos from the dinner circulated on social media, a former director of new media for the Peoples Democratic Party, Deji Adeyanju, had alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari had given some of the celebrities a sum of N2m each.

He had claimed that the money was given during the visit to the State House as thanks for coming gift.

However, Nigerian singer Small Doctor who was also invited for the dinner, debunked the allegations during an interview with The Punch. The singer stated that he never received any money for the president.

Small Doctor further confirmed that he is not aware of any amount of money given to any of the celebrities who were at the dinner.

The musician said: “I am not aware that the President gave anyone N2m. I was only invited to Aso Rock during the Ramadan period, which I honoured. Have you asked Sound Sultan or Kunle Afolayan and they said Buhari gave us N2m each. Well, I don’t know if they gave anyone but I didn’t collect such money.”

He also expressed that the dinner and meeting the president was an honour for him due to the fact that he was once a bus conductor. He added that he worked so hard to get where he is.

“I have always worked hard and my hard work is paying off. I felt humbled and privileged meeting Mr. President. Looking at where I used to be, there has been a major turnaround in my life. Do you remember I was once a bus conductor?”

Source: Naija.ng