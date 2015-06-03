Ahmed Musa makes big promise ahead of Nigeria's next game at Russia 2018 World Cup against Argentina

- Ahmed Musa has promised to work hard for him to score against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26

- He scored a brace against Iceland on Friday, June 22, for the Super Eagles to win the match 2-0

- Nigeria need only a point against Argentina for them to advance to the round of 16 in Russia

Nigeria international Ahmed Musa has confirmed his readiness to face Argentina in Super Eagles' last Group D match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup going on in Russia.

On Friday, June 22, Ahmed Musa scored a brace for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Iceland as the three-time African champions recorded their first win at the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria will face Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, in their last Group D game, and the former Kano Pillars' forward has promised to work hard for him to score against the South Americans.

''I promise that I will work hard to score against Argentina, but it will be pleasing to me for us to advance than for me to score and get knocked out.

''It is all to the glory of the team and to our coach who found me worthy to include me in the team. This victory will ginger us to redouble our efforts and dump Argentina,'' Ahmed Musa explained according to Vanguard.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Ahmed Musa scored two goals against Argentina, but the South Americans won the match 3-2.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Leicester City star Ahmed Musa scored twice to hand the Super Eagles their first victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup encounter at the Volgograd Arena against Iceland.

The 25-year-old grabbed his first of the goal after receiving a timely and superb pass and carefully controlled the ball and confidently powered the ball into the back of the net.

Musa completed his brace in the game after mesmerizing the Iceland defense including the goalkeeper before making it 2-0 for Gernot Rohr's side.

