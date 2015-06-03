Singer Iyanya dragged on social media for allegedly giving 'just' N3k to fans in Delta state

A Nigerian man has mocked singer Iyanya on social media for allegedly giving little money to fans who hailed him in Delta state. The man identified simply as Mickey shared trolled the singer on his Snapchat story.

Mickey narrated the incident which he reportedly witnessed at the River road in Abraka, Delta state.

According to the man who is a fan of Iyanya, he met the singer while watching the Nigerian football match on Friday, June 22, at a bar in River road. He revealed that the singer had been with his escorts at the time.

The aggrieved fan recounted how the singer was hailed by many fans who were watched the match when he was about to leave. He said the fans who showed him much love hailed him to give them money.

Mickey expressed that the singer had splased N50 notes to all the fans who were hailing and by the time they counted the money they were shocked to be given a sum of N3,000 only.

He further alleged that many of the fans left in anger and gave the money to the motorcycle riders who were also hailing the singer to share.

"And Iyanya came to River road, Abraka today with his GLK & escorts. We were in Princess Bar watching the Nigeria match when we sighted him, hailed him & waited for him to show us love...And behold he brought out bunch of N50 & threw it at us...The bike men rushed & were dragging for it. It was counted & to my surprise it was just 3k...Can you imagine?? If I dey lie make God punish me..& d fool will be performing at Brovo tonight, Abraka & still expect Turn up...E nor go better for Fake life sha...Starboy Wizkid anytime anyday.."

Iyanya gets mocked by man who alleged that the singer gave N3k to fans in Delta state Photo source: Instablog

