Mali Fula villagers were killed 'in cold blood'

World Cup 2018: Nigeria Will Beat Argentina – Ahmed Musa

24/06/2018 14:29:00
WOW: Jay Jay Okocha's Daughter Shares Stunning New Pictures (See Photos)

24/06/2018 14:39:00
Be Honest! Name One Nigerian Food You Can Cook Perfectly Anytime Anyday

24/06/2018 15:53:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Polls open in Turkey's most fiercely-fought elections in years

How end to Saudi driving ban will open up employment opportunities

Prince William is welcomed to Jordan by Crown Prince Hussein

Father is shot dead on camping trip with two young daughters

Royal wedding preacher reveals he could feel Harry and Meghan's love

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Mali Fula villagers were killed 'in cold blood'

Mali Fula villagers were killed 'in cold blood'

  • 24 June 2018
Traditional hunters have killed 32 civilians in an isolated village in central Mali, a local group says.

The hunters, known locally as "Dozo", surrounded the village in the Mopti region and separated members of the Fula ethnic group from the other villagers before killing them.

Children were among the victims in Saturday's attack, an official said.

There has been increasing violence between Fula, who are traditionally herders, and other ethnic groups.

A further 10 people were missing from the village, near the town of Djenné, said Abel Aziz Diallo, president of Tabital Pulaaku, a Fulani association.

"They surrounded the village, separated the Fula people from the others and killed at least 32 civilians in cold blood," he told AFP news agency.

The Fula complain that they are being regularly targeted by traditional hunters in the name of the fight against jihadists. They accuse the Malian military of supporting such incidents.

  • The war in the desert
  • Peace deal gives way to chaos
  • Mali country profile

The Malian army has also been accused by rights groups of carrying out extrajudicial killings in the central region. The army says these were operations against militants.

On Thursday the US asked Mali to investigate after 25 bodies were found in mass graves in the Mopti region. The Malian government admitted elements of the army were involved.

