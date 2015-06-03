Latest News

World Cup 2018: Nigeria Will Beat Argentina – Ahmed Musa

24/06/2018 14:29:00
WOW: Jay Jay Okocha’s Daughter Shares Stunning New Pictures (See Photos)

24/06/2018 14:39:00
Be Honest! Name One Nigerian Food You Can Cook Perfectly Anytime Anyday

24/06/2018 15:53:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Polls open in Turkey's most fiercely-fought elections in years

How end to Saudi driving ban will open up employment opportunities

Prince William is welcomed to Jordan by Crown Prince Hussein

Father is shot dead on camping trip with two young daughters

Royal wedding preacher reveals he could feel Harry and Meghan's love

Anas Sefrioui

Mohammed Indimi

Mike Adenuga

Michiel Le Roux

Raymond Ackerman

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Temitope Joshua

Ramson Mumba

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Bishop David Oyedepo

Clashes in Nigeria between farmers and herders leave 86 dead

  • 25 June 2018
Coffins are carried during a funeral service for 17 worshippers and two priests, who were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018.Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Nigeria has seen decades of intermittent violence between Berom farmers and Fulani herders (file picture)

At least 86 people have died in central Nigeria after violent clashes broke out between farmers and cattle herders, police in Plateau state said.

Some reports say fighting began on Thursday when ethnic Berom farmers attacked Fulani herders, killing five of them.

A retaliatory attack on Saturday led to more deaths.

The area has a decades-long history of violence between ethnic groups competing for land.

A curfew has now been imposed in three parts of the state.

State police commissioner Undie Adie said a search of villages following the bloodshed revealed that 86 people had been killed, and six injured.

He said 50 houses had been burned, as well as 15 motorbikes and two vehicles.

The Plateau state government said the curfew would be in place between 18:00 to 06:00 local time (17:00 to 05:00 GMT) in the Riyom, Barikin Ladi and Jos South areas "to avert a breakdown of law and order".

  • Nigeria's tin mine healing world's oldest rift
  • More on Nigeria

Tit-for-tat clashes erupt into warfare

Analysis by the BBC's Stephanie Hegarty, in Lagos

It's an age-old conflict that has recently taken on a new level of brutality.

In Nigeria's central region settled farming communities and nomadic cattle herders often clash - usually over access to land and grazing rights.

But these tit-for-tat clashes have erupted into inter-communal warfare, killing thousands in the last year.

This region, where the Muslim north meets the Christian south is prone to religious tension - herders are ethnic Fulani and mostly Muslim, while the farmers are mostly Christian.

But it's not clear why this spike in violence is happening right now. Nigeria's president has repeatedly blamed the escalation on an increase in gun-running from Libya.

Others blame security forces' failures in a country busy fighting two insurgences - Boko Haram in the north and militants in the oil-producing south.

The state's governor Simon Lalong said work was under way "to secure the affected communities and fish out perpetrators of these crimes".

"While we pray for God's guidance through this difficult time, we will do everything humanly possible to secure our state immediately," he said.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Critics have accused Nigeria's President Buhari of failing to contain the tensions because he himself is a Fulani

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari - himself a Fulani - is under increasing pressure to address the tensions ahead of elections in 2019.

In January he ordered the head of police to relocate to the country's middle belt to manage clashes there.

Special forces were also deployed to the central states of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba to "secure vulnerable communities and prevent further attacks".

Who are the Fulani herdsmen?

They are believed to be the largest semi-nomadic group in the world, and are found across West and Central Africa - from Senegal to the Central African Republic.

In Nigeria, some continue to live as semi-nomadic herders, while other have moved to cities.

The nomadic groups spend most of their lives in the bush.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption A Fulani herdsman waters his cattle (file picture)

They herd their animals across vast areas, frequently clashing with farming communities.

Read more on Nigeria's Fulani-farmer conflict

