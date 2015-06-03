Buhari warns university councils against sexual harassment

- Nigeria's president has issued warning to all university councils

- The president said any council that fails to deal with reported cases of sexual harassment would be dealt with

- According to President Muhammadu Buhari, such allegations have tarnished the reputation of Nigeria's citadel of learning

President Muhammadu Buhari has admonished Nigeria universities to ensure they stamp out all forms of academic and financial corruption, social vices and sexual harassment in the institutions.

The president said such vices have continued to tarnish the reputation of Nigeria's education system.

Daily Trust reports that the president while delivering a speech at the 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremony of University of Jos over the weekend said the government will deal decisively with any university council that fails to deal with reported cases of sexual harassment in their institutions.

President Buhari who was represented by the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Rasheed Abubakar, said all the universities must also demonstrate commitment to the core values of honesty, integrity transparency and the rule of law.

He said such steps to play any major role in Nigeria’s social, economic, political and cultural transformation.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that governing board of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, has sacked Professor Richard Akindele for allegedly demanding sex from a student.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, said the lecturer was sacked for making such demand from Monica Osagie in order to upgrade her mark.

Ogunbodede said the Governing Council sacked the lecturer having found him guilty of all the charges against him.

Source: Naija.ng