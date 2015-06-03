Time will tell - Saraki speaks on position in APC

- Senate President Bukola Saraki said time will determine his continuous stay in APC

- Saraki said this while reacting to a statement that the party isn't quite supportive of the senate president

Senate President Bukola Saraki, while reacting to a statement that he belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but the party increasingly does not belong to him, said time will determine his position in the party.

The senate president along with some other memebers of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) have been lamenting what they called segregation and unfavourable treatment by the APC.

Saraki made his statement in Abuja while responding to a comment by the Chairman, Daily Trust Newspapers, Kabiru Yusuf, who praised him for going to Saudi Arabia to perform the Lesser Hajj, went to Russia where he addressed the Russian parliament and returned home to attend the APC convention “a party to which he belongs but which increasingly does not belong to him.”

He said: “Kabiru made a comment and said that he welcomes me as a member of the party and further said he is not sure if the party welcomes me as much as I welcome them.

“I am not going to comment on that because I will be here all night commenting on that. I won’t like to be the front page story but time will tell on that.

“Already, based on this comment, I know most newspapers headline would be time will tell. So I won’t be surprised if I check This Day newspapers and I see: The senate president says time will tell.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole elected as the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, June 24, said that he is in a hurry to assume office to enable him tackle the party’s challenges.

He stated this on Sunday in Abuja at the end of the party’s National Convention where he emerged as the unopposed national chairman of the party through affirmative vote.

The former Edo governor, in his acceptance speech, asked aggrieved members of the party, especially members of the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) to remain in the APC, which he said they jointly built.

