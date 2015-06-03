We will not rest until all criminals are brought to justice - Buhari reacts as police confirm 86 killed in Plateau

- President Buhari has reacted to the killing of many resident of Barkin Ladi local government area in Jos

- According to the president the incident is painful and regrettable

- He said his administration will not rest until all the criminals are brought to justice

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Sunday, June 24, killing in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state as painful.

The expressing regret of the killings vowed that his administration would not rest until the murderers and sponsors are brought to justice.

Reacting through his official Twitter handle hours after the reported killings, President Buhari said the incident as “very painful and regrettable.’’

He also condoled with communities and families of those affected by killing

"The grievous loss of lives and property arising from the killing in Plateau today is painful and regrettable.

“My deepest condolences to the affected communities. We will not rest until all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors are incapacitated and brought to justice.’’

Also, the News Agency of Nigerian reports that the police in Plateau state confirmed that 86 people were killed in the attack which took place in Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District all in Barkin Ladi local government area of the state.

The Plateau command's public relations officer, ASP Terna Tyopev, confirmed the new figure after the police stated that only 11 people were killed from the attack.

The command had earlier said that only 11 persons were killed.

Tyopey said: “Sequel to the attack in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi local government area, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie after deploying more personnel to the District sent a search and rescue team from the command Headquarters for an on-the-spot assessment .

“The team headed by ACP Edeh John of the Department of Operations also had the DPO of Barkin Ladi Division and a Unit Commander from Mopol 38.

“After a careful search of the villages attacked in the district, it was discovered that 86 persons all together were killed and six severely injured

“Fifty houses, two cars and 15 motorcycles were completely burnt down.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Plateau state government had imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos south local government areas.

The state in a statement said that the curfew was to avert a breakdown of law and order as movement would be restricted from 6 p.m.to 6 a.m. except for those on essential duties.

There was tension in some parts of the state after several attacks in some communities left many people dead.

