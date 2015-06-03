Just in: Police offer N1 million reward for information on 'masked lady'

- The police in Lagos has promised to fish out the masked lady who made allegations against a serving officer

The Lagos state police command have offered a N1 million reward for information on the 'masked lady who alleged that a police officer had over N2 billion in his account.

The police said anyone who volunteers information that would lead to the arrest of the lady will be rewarded.

Premium Times reports that the commissioner of police in Lagos state, Imohimi Edgal, said the allegations by the lady were not only false and misleading but a calculated attempt to malign the good name of a hardworking police officer.

Edgal also said the masked lady's allegation are aimed at embarrassing the police authorities.

“The arrest and prosecution of the masked woman will serve as a deterrent to others who use social media platforms to maliciously destroy the good image of innocent Nigerians," Edgal said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the police began manhunt for the masked lady in a video on social media accusing a police inspector, Marcel Nnabugwu, of living in opulence and above his means.

The lady, who is yet to be identified, alleged that Nnabugwu owns a property at number 27, Remi Fani-Kayode Street, GRA, Ikeja worth N250 million as well as exotic car with a customized license plate number MCON.

The lady also claimed that the moment the officer in question enters into any night club, the club shuts down to all customers to attend to his needs.

