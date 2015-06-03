Why we stopped confirming appointments made by Buhari except the important ones - Senate

- The Nigeria Senate said it is yet to lift the embargo placed on confirmation of appointment made by Oresident Buhari

The Nigerian Senate said it is yet to lift the embargo it placed on confirming the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari except the appointment is important to the nation's growth and cannot be ignored.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi said the national assembly stopped confirming appointments made by the president after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Senate has no such power.

Sabi-Abdullahi, who made the statement during an interview with Punch said the Senate, in March 2017, resolved to suspend further consideration of appointments made by Buhari to protest against the retention of Ibrahim Magu as Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, despite his rejection by the lawmakers.

He said: “What the Vice-President said clearly is that we do not have the powers for confirmation. He did not limit it to the issue of Magu. That was why the Senate considered it very grave enough to say that, ‘Since that is it, then fine. We will cease to carry out that function. Let them carry it out themselves.’

“Because we serve the people, the exceptions you talked about were serious enough to require that we give an exception. So, there is nothing like the issue of a back door (lifting of the embargo). These (confirmations) were discussed in the same chamber where the (embargo) resolution was taken.”

When asked if the remaining appointments under embargo were not considered to be critical to the economy and Nigerians, he said: “It is not for me to answer. The question is: Is the National Assembly not critical to our democracy? Why is our issue not important?”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Buhari has approved the appointment of new heads of federal agencies and renewed others.

Information on the appointments are in a statement signed by Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Friday in Abuja.

