FIFA reveals match officials for Nigeria, Argentina showdown at Russia 2018 World Cup

- FIFA has appointed referee Cüneyt Çakır of Turkey for Nigeria's final Group D showdown against Argentina

- The encounter which is slated for Tuesday, June 26, at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

- Nigeria and Argentina have met in eight matches, including four games at FIFA World Cup group stages

Football’s governing body, FIFA has appointed referee, Cüneyt Çakır of Turkey, to take charge of Nigeria’s Super Eagles final Group D showdown against Argentina’s Albiceleste at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

FIFA has appointed Turkish referee Cüneyt Çakır for Nigeria, Argentina final Group D fixture Photo Credit: Getty Images

READ ALSO: Russia 2018: Super Eagles are ready to face Argentina-Gernot Rohr reveals

The encounter which is slated for Tuesday, June 26, at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg will be the highly-experienced match arbiter will be assisted by compatriots, Bahattin Duran and Tarık Ongun as assistant referees.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

On the other hand, Netherlands’ duo of Björn Kuipers and Sander van Roekel will serve as the fourth and fifth officials during the all-important contest respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup results and standings on NAIJ.com

Interestingly, Nigeria and Argentina have met in eight matches, including four games at FIFA World Cup group stages, in 1994, 2002, 2010 and 2014, with all fixtures won by the South American side.

Nigeria is currently second on the Group D log with 3 points from two games while Argentina are placed fourth with 1 point from two games respectively.

Argentina players during a training session ahead of Nigeria tie on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Lionel Messi and the rest of the Albiceleste squad members are in disarray after attempt to sack manager, Jorge Sampaoli fails.

According to the UK Sun report, the Barcelona midfielder and teammates’ demanded the immediate removal of the former Sevilla boss after the Albiceleste 3-0 pumping by Croatia’s Blazers.

Super Eagles in Russia 2018: The First Taste of Failure | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng