Don't go anywhere - Oshiomhole begs aggrieved members of APC

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole elected as the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, June 24, said that he is in a hurry to assume office to enable him tackle the party’s challenges.

He stated this on Sunday in Abuja at the end of the party’s National Convention where he emerged as the unopposed national chairman of the party through affirmative vote.

The former Edo governor, in his acceptance speech, asked aggrieved members of the party, especially members of the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) to remain in the APC, which he said they jointly built.

He assured aggrieved members of the party that his leadership would put in place a conflict resolution mechanism which would prevent escalation of crisis within the party.

Oshiomhole specifically, said that he would ensure effective reward system for party members who had worked for its success at all levels.

While paying tribute to the founding fathers of the party, Oshiomhole said Chief Bisi Akande, the party’s interim National Chairman and its National leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remain indelible.

He also appreciated the immediate past National Chairman of the APC,Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, saying that since 1999, “no national chairman of any political party accomplished what he accomplished”.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the national party leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of meddling in the affair of a party that has nothing to do with him.

Tinubu who described the former president as a 'busybody' said Obasanjo should mind his own business and let the APC party be.

He made this statement in Abuja at the venue of the national convention of the party, while reacting to Obasanjo's recent call to President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest again in 2019.

