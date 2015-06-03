No land would be given directly to any individual - FG clarifies claims on N70 billion livestock ranches

- N70 billion mapped out for livestock are not for herdsmen only, the federal government has said

- The Nigerian government has said that no land would be given directly to any individual

- According to the FG, the state governments will provide the land while modalities would be shared by both the state and the federal

The federal government has debunked claims that cattle ranches to be set in different states and locations are solely for Fulani herdsmen.

FG said a programme which will gulp N70 billion in the first three years of its implementation will be open for any individual interested in grazing his cattle in any of the facilities in the 10 states where the pilot scheme will start.

Punch reports that the ministry of of agriculture and rural development said no land would be given directly to any individual.

READ ALSO: Just in: Buhari reacts to Plateau killings as Police confirm 86 people killed

The director of information and the ministry, Tolu Makinde, said: “Of course, it is the state governments that will provide the land because the Land Use Act made it imperative that before you get the land, the state government has to give it to you."

According to Makinde, the state governments will provide the land while modalities would be taken care of by both the state and the federal.

"So, it is the state governments that will provide the land, but the modalities will be worked out between the federal and state governments," Makinde said.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Dbanj loses one year old son

Now, this does not mean that the land will be given directly to individual herders. The way it is being conceived is that a facility will be provided in the states and whoever has needs to graze will take them there.

People need to understand that it (the land) is not going to any individual, whether Fulani or not. If you are a herder, you can take your herds there to graze and pay whatever token is necessary," Makinde concluded.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that FG presented a 6-point plan to end the growing crisis between herdsmen and farmers across Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The presentation of the new plan was made by the technical adviser to the National Economic Council (NEC), Andrew Kwasari, in Abuja.

Kwasari during the presentation showed that the plan stemmed from the meetings and recommendations by the federal of agriculture and rural development and NEC in 2017.

He said the Ranch Design Plan has been proposed in models of various sizes clustered in 94 locations in the 10 pilot states.

Benue Elders Speak on Herdsmen Attacks | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng