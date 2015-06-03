Where was the police - House of Reps' leader reacts as suspected herdsmen allegedly killed 120 in Plateau

Latest News

Latest News

Davido vs Wizkid – Who Do You Think Is Winning So Far In 2018?

24/06/2018 21:18:00
Latest News

“Time Will Tell On My Position In APC” – Bukola Saraki

24/06/2018 21:41:00
Latest News

Unbelievable!! Young Boy Caught With A Dead Goat After Having Sexual Intercourse With It (See Photos)

24/06/2018 21:55:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Polls open in Turkey's most fiercely-fought elections in years

0out of 5

How end to Saudi driving ban will open up employment opportunities

0out of 5

Prince William is welcomed to Jordan by Crown Prince Hussein

0out of 5

Father is shot dead on camping trip with two young daughters

0out of 5

Royal wedding preacher reveals he could feel Harry and Meghan's love

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
News

Where was the police - House of Reps' leader reacts as suspected herdsmen allegedly killed 120 in Plateau

by 25/06/2018 00:53:00 0 comments 1 Views

- House of Representatives leader, Yakubu Dogara, has condemened the killings of over 120 people in Plateau state

- Dogara questioned why the police and other security agencies failed to stop the killings

- He called for an overhaul of the entire security apparatus to strengthen security in the country

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. has condemned the killing of about 200 people in the Church of Christ In Nations (COClN) and Regional Church Council (RCC), in Barikin Ladi local government area, Plateau state.

The killings of the people mourning their dead were reportedly carried out by suspected armed herdsmen.

Dogara made the condemnation in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan. on Sunday in Abuja.

He said it was reprehensible that people who gathered to bury their dead would be gruesomely murdered in that manner.

READ ALSO: Mind your business - Tinubu blasts Obasanjo over 2019 elections

”Our security agencies must rise up to the task of securing the lives of citizens of this country.

“The attack reportedly lasted from 1:00 p.m. noon of Friday, and lasted till about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

”Where was the Police and other security agencies that they failed to respond to stop the killings?

“This further strengthens my constant call for an overhaul of the entire security apparatus of this country. It just isn’t working,” he said.

He said that rising level of violence and gruesome killings of innocent and helpless citizens posed serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy and must be stopped.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that 120 people are reported to have been killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.

The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim.

The cleric said the people were returning from a funeral service when they were attacked by suspected herdsmen.

National Day of Mourning for Victims of Violent Killings Across Nigeria | NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More