Tinubu lambasts Obasanjo, calls him a busybody for asking Buhari not to recontest in 2019

- APC national party leader, Bola Tinubu, has asked Olusegun Obasanjo to stop meddling in the affair of the party

- Tinubu said Obasanjo has torn the card of his previous party and belong to no political party

- He added that Obasanjo does not have the right to tell President Muhammadu Buhari not to run in 2019

The national party leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of meddling in the affair of a party that has nothing to do with him.

Premium Times reports that Tinubu who described the former president as a 'busybody' said Obasanjo should mind his own business and let the APC party be.

He made this statement in Abuja at the venue of the national convention of the party, while reacting to Obasanjo's recent call to President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest again in 2019.

He said: “Thank God he (Obasanjo) is not a part of our party; this busy body. Unfortunately he has torn the card of his previous party so he has no home."

Tinubu also expressed joy that the national convention was successfully conducted, stating “today through convention we have changed the leadership of our party, not at gun point.”

Congratulating Adams Oshiomhole, he said his emergence as the newly elected national chairman was a true reflection of the saying that “no matter how short a man is you will see the sky.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of being the most hypocritical former leader of the country, following his attempt to hijack the movement for political change.

Soyinka stated this in Abuja on Friday, June 22, at a dinner organised by the International Press Institute.

