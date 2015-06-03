Governors `steal show’ with dancing skills at APC convention

Latest News

Davido vs Wizkid – Who Do You Think Is Winning So Far In 2018?

24/06/2018 21:18:00
“Time Will Tell On My Position In APC” – Bukola Saraki

24/06/2018 21:41:00
Unbelievable!! Young Boy Caught With A Dead Goat After Having Sexual Intercourse With It (See Photos)

24/06/2018 21:55:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Polls open in Turkey's most fiercely-fought elections in years

How end to Saudi driving ban will open up employment opportunities

Prince William is welcomed to Jordan by Crown Prince Hussein

Father is shot dead on camping trip with two young daughters

Royal wedding preacher reveals he could feel Harry and Meghan's love

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Governors `steal show’ with dancing skills at APC convention

24/06/2018 18:04:00

- Video of El rufai, Yahaya Bello and Adamawa governor dancing at APC convention has been relaeased

- The governors were dancing to the music of Rarara, a musician from Kano state

- Rarara and other musicians were invited to entertain an unprecedented crowd of party faithful who were awaiting the results of the elective national convention

Three governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday `won’ the hearts of their colleagues and other party faithful with their dancing skills to musical tunes of Rarara, a popular Hausa musician.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governors, Nasir el-Rufa’I of Kaduna state, Jibrilla Bindo of Adamawa and Yahaya Bello of Kogi, in a carnival-like scene joined other APC supporters at the 2018 National Convention of the party at the Eagle Square, Abuja, to dance to the music of Rarara.

READ ALSO: APC drops ‘Change’ slogan, adopts ‘Progress’

Rarara, from Kano state, is a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.

The musician has so far successfully released many songs highlighting the achievements of the Buhari-led administration in the past three years.

Rarara and other musicians were invited to entertain an unprecedented crowd of party faithful who were awaiting the results of the elective national convention.

The voting, which began on Saturday, was still on by Sunday afternoon as officials were seen struggling to sort out all the results of the elections.

Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, and incumbent National Secretary of the party, Mai Mala Buni, have been affirmed as elected by the party’s delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Oshiomhole became the APC sole chairmanship aspirant after Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor and Chief Clement Ebri, both former Governors of Edo and Cross River States and another aspirant withdrew from the race.

NAN reports that the results of the offices contested for including those of the Deputy National Chairman (North), National Publicity Secretary, National Organising Secretary and National Woman leader were being awaited as of the time of filing this report.

The tenure of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led 21-member National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC ends on June 25.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) officially announced some of its newly elected leaders.

