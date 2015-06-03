Colombia send Poland packing after a 3-0 pumping at Russia 2018 World Cup

- Colombia’s Captain Radamel Falcao, Barcelona centre back Yerry Mina, and Juan Cuadrado were in scoring form

Colombia’s Captain Radamel Falcao, Barcelona centre back Yerry Mina, and Juan Cuadrado were in scoring form as the South American side claimed a precious win over Poland in Sunday’s Group H fixture at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The Tricolors after losing their opening fixture 1-2 to Japan’s Samurai Blue on Tuesday, June 19, showed their intentions after containing the European side in the early moment of the first.

The encounter at the Kazan Arena saw Poland take the kickoff, and also got the first throw-in in the opponent's half, but nothing came out of it.

In the second minute, Polish superstar, Robert Lewandowski in the second minute tried to make things happen in the oppositions end, but again Colombia cleared their line after Yerry Mina was pressured to give away a corner-kick.

Colombia's centre back Yerry Mina celebrates his goal against Poland in their 3-0 pumping on Sunday night. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Poland continued their quest to take the lead when Bartosz Bereszynski delivers a teasing cross into the box on the 5th minute, again Lewandowski failed to convert with a header from but his effort went wide.

Cuadrado almost created a goal opportunity for Colombia with directs a ball squarely on the 38th minute but it was intercepted by a Polish player.

At this point the ball possession between both sides stood at Poland 50% and Colombia 50%.

On the 40th minute, James Rodriguez from Colombia makes a great pass with a cross into the box for the Barcelona man to finish with a header.

The South Americans ended the first half with a goal advantage, but the second stanza, it was Colombia all the way as goals from the duo of Falcao (70th minute) and Cuadrado (75th minute) ensued that the Tricolors are back in contention for one of Group H two qualifiers for the Last 16 round.

On the other hand, with Japan and Senegal, picking up wins in their first matches, drawing 2-2 earlier on Sunday, Poland are eliminated from the finals before playing last group game against Japan.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng