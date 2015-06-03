A former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, who was affirmed on Saturday, June 24, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman was on Sunday, June 24, sworn in at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the party’s convention.

Premium Times reports that the returning National Secretary of the party, Mai Mala Buni, was also inaugurated by the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami.

NAIJ.com gathered that Oshiomhole then later inaugurated other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Adams Oshiomhole sworn in as APC national chairman by the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami. Photo credit: Channel TV

The former governor was returned unopposed on Saturday after a voice affirmation by party members.

He, however, replaced the outgone chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, also a former Edo governor.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that there were three different unity lists given to delegates at the APC convention in Abuja on Saturday, June 23.

The three versions of the “unity list” were reportedly for President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party, and APC governors.

The news outlet reports further that most of the candidates anointed by the governors for various national positions are coasting home to victory except for Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state, who is the consensus candidate as party chairman.

