3 schoolchildren dead as cholera hits Gombe, 27 others hospitalised

Cholera outbreak at Tsangaya Islamic school, Madaki, in Gombe, has led to the death of three pupils while 27 others were hospitalised.

Dr Kennedy Ishaya, Gombe state Commissioner of Health confirmed the outbreak to newsmen in Gombe on Sunday during an inspection visit to Madaki Primary Health Care facility where the victims are hospitalized.

He said within three days, 30 children from Tsangaya Islamic school had contracted the disease out of which three had died.

Ishaya said 15 were treated and discharged while 12 were still receiving treatment at the facility.

According to him, government has stocked all health facilities in Gombe with sufficient drug and advised people not to hesitate to report any suspected case to the nearest facility.

The commissioner also appealed to the health personnel working in the health facilities to take all necessary steps to avoid the risk of infection.

“Make sure you observe Nightingale principles; no chewing of kola or chewing gum during working hours.

“Come to the hospital with two pairs of clothing. When going home, drop the one you worked with and wear another one,’’ he said.

He also appealed to Muslim faithful performing ablution to make sure they used water from good source to avoid contamination.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a cholera outbreak in Gashua, Yobe, had claimed 13 lives.

The victims of the outbreak is from 160 reported cases in the state.

A source at the Gashua General Hospital had said that five deaths were first recorded while eight lives were later lost to the disease.

The source said that the victims were brought in from Sabon Gari, Katuzu, Zango, Lawan Musa and Sarkin Hausawa, which were among the areas worst affected by the outbreak.

Source: NAN

