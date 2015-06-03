JMPD vows to keep on impounding 'illegal' and 'unsafe' vehicles

“It is with regret that we note the one-day strike staged by an Alexandra-based taxi association aimed at countering the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s effort to enforce the rule of law of our city‚” the city said.

“It is also crucial to note that legal compliances by motorists and their vehicles in line with legislation such as the National Road Traffic Act are compulsory and enforcement is not selective‚ but applies across the board.”

The city said the JMPD was on high alert and officers had been deployed to the identified hotspots.

MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun said: “We will not surrender to lawlessness. Illegal‚ non-compliant and irresponsible operators cannot expect us to look away whilst they play with the lives of commuters and other motorists on the road.

“We will certainly not be bullied into submission by individuals who promote lawless conduct and behaviour. We invite the operators affected to engage with us in a mature and professional manner‚ and it is in the interest of everyone that we find a sustainable solution”.