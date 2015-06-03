Durban motorist Omesh Ramnarain‚ who was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for crashing into and killing two cyclists - was freed from prison on Monday.

This after a judge ruled that the trial magistrate‚ who denied him bail pending appeal‚ had acted “emotionally” and contrary to law.

Ramnarain had to pay R30‚000 bail - and he has been ordered to hand in his drivers licence to the investigating officer.

He was convicted of two counts of culpable homicide relating to the deaths of cyclists Richard da Silva and Jarred Dwyer‚ on the M4 leading out of the city in February 2016.

The two were on an early morning ride and were at the back of a group of cyclists heading up the north coast.

Ramnarain had been at a club but said he had only drunk four beers. A test was taken outside of the legislated two-hour window period and was not admitted into evidence during his trial.

He pleaded not guilty‚ saying he had not seen the cyclists at all. There were suggestions during his trial that a rock might have been thrown at his windscreen just before he collided with them. This is a point he intends raising on appeal.